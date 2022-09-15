Landmark Lanes Celebrates 95 Years of Serving Milwaukee’s Finest

× Expand Photo: Landmark Lanes Landmark Lanes back bar Landmark Lanes

A comedy show, movie-screening, game night and pizza party will all be rolled into one week-long celebration in the honor of East Side gem, Landmark Lanes. The historic bar-bowling alley is marking its 95th anniversary.

Nightly events will be held at Landmark from Sept. 26 through Sept. 30. The venue is called “The Underground City” for good reason, as it’s home to a 16-lane bowling alley, 10 pool tables, three separate bars, darts, a music venue and a bunch of retro arcade games. There’s plenty of room to go around.

The week will start off with a game night hosted by Midwest Gaming Classic, so grab a partner on Monday night from 7 p.m. to midnight. There will also be a Magic: The Gathering tournament plus other surprises. RSVPs are available on Landmark Lane’s Facebook page and website.

Milwaukee Comedy

On Tuesday, Sept. 27 Landmark will host a comedy show, Voyager, put on Milwaukee Comedy. Featuring Rachel Mac, Dana Ehrman and Ton Johnson, this stand-up and improv act will be held at The Back Bar. Milwaukee Comedy has some of the Midwest’s best acts – tickets are $15 and are available at landmarklanes.com or facebook.com/landmarklanes.

Gesundheit!

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 7 p.m. to midnight, Lakefront Brewery will initiate a total tap-takeover. Landmark’s Back Bar will feature Lakefront’s most popular beers as well as their seasonal favorites. Two firkins will also be brought to the occasion, so don’t wait up. And if you’re feeling competitive, a good old-fashioned stein hoist (Masskrug) competition will be had (of course).

“Hey, Careful, Man, There’s a Beverage Here!”

What other way could you celebrate a 95th birthday party for a bowling alley if not with a Big Lebowski theme? On Thursday, Sept. 29 attendees are invited over to the Oriental Theater for a showing of The Big Lebowski at 6:30 p.m. with tickets available on Landmark Lanes’ and Oriental Theater’s websites. The after party is on theme as well complete with Big Lebowski Karaoke.

Lakefront Brewery will bring their signature firkins, brewed specifically for this occasion. VIP bowling and movie tickets will also be available, but slots are limited.

Customer Appreciation

The week will round out on Friday, Sept. 30 with customer appreciation night. Landmark Lanes partners will be handing out samples of products, which varies from beer to merchandise. Ian’s Pizza will deliver on-the-house pizzas to guests during the celebration.

Landmark Lanes is considered a place where all are welcome and has been a mixing pot of Milwaukeeans for decades. It is known as a place where friends and strangers alike get together to bowl, drink, play video games and be amongst each other in a heartfelt and laid-back environment. Where everyone can get loose. This year, Landmark Lanes has invested in renovations meant to bring back its glory days including a new marquee, renovated bars, new arcade games and hand-painted signs by Milwaukee Sign Painter.