MARN Closes ‘Catch The 22’ with Three Events

× Expand Photo via MARN MARN Art and Culture Hub's "Catch The 22"

The Milwaukee Artist Resource Network (MARN) has already utilized their recently opened space in the Third Ward well, with their first exhibition, “Catch The 22,” which will close on March 20. Before that, though, a trio of events will cap off the display, beginning Thursday night.

“Catch The 22” is a collective display featuring work from 104 local artists. With a variety of different media utilized, the works were curated to display the theme of feeling trapped in a contradiction, and to visualize the uncomfortable feeling associated with that. It also was fitting, giving the exhibition began after the beginning of the year, debuting during the Historic Third Ward Gallery Night and Day. Work from the exhibition is also currently available for purchase through the MARN website.

“The reference to the year 2022 within a title that evokes feelings of paradox and confusion was intentional” said MARN Art and Culture Hub director Riley Niemack via statement. “I wanted works that asked visitors to reflect on how they may currently be feeling stuck between contradicting rules and expectations.”

At 6 p.m. on Thursday, the first panel discussion will take place at the Art and Culture Hub, taking artists and enthusiasts behind the scenes of what went into putting the exhibition together. A second discussion panel will take place next week Thursday at the same time, but looking at the individual artists’ works and how they fit together within the unified theme. The closing reception will wrap up the exhibition from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, March 19.

The panel discussions will be open to the public, with guests limited to 75 people at the Art and Culture Hub. Pre-registration is encouraged, and can be done so by visiting the MARN Art and Culture Hub website.

Read a spotlight on Mal Montoya, President and CEO of the Milwaukee Artists Resource Network here.