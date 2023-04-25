MCTS Announces Summerfest Shuttle Options

× Expand MCTS bus on Route 21

Summerfest is providing festivalgoers with three convenient options to ride the bus during its 55th anniversary this year. The festival has once again partnered with the Milwaukee County Transit System to offer two special shuttle services, including a new Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line, and MCTS’s everyday bus routes. All three options will make stops at or within walking distance of the Henry Maier Festival Park.

To plan their trip, festivalgoers can download the Umo app for Apple or Android. For those who do not live along a bus route, MCTS recommends parking their cars near one of the bus routes for free and then riding the bus to and from the festival.

Don Smiley, CEO of Maier World Festival, Inc. stated, “We encourage our fans to ride the bus to Summerfest, which offers a convenient and direct route to the festival grounds.”

The MCTS shuttles, which are new this year, are cashless. Riders will pay upon arrival at Summerfest, with a variety of payment options available, including the Umo app, WisGo card, M-Card, or debit card. The round-trip fare is $10 for riders aged 12 and up and $5 for Reduced Fare riders, including youth 11 and under, seniors 65 and over, and those with qualifying disabilities. The shuttles will run approximately every half hour from the College Avenue or Brown Deer park and ride lots. The first shuttle will depart the lot at 11:30 a.m., and the last buses will leave the Summerfest mid gate at 12:30 a.m.

The new Connect 1 BRT line will be available to Summerfest riders for the first time in history. The route runs approximately every 10-15 minutes along the nine-mile route from Wauwatosa’s Watertown Plank Road park and ride lot to downtown Milwaukee. Riders pay before boarding, using the Umo app, WisGo card, cash, or card at the Ticket Vending Machines located on platforms. A 90-minute fare is $2 for riders aged 12 and up and $1 for youth 11 and under, seniors 65 and over, and people with qualifying disabilities.

Several MCTS local routes are within walking distance of Summerfest, with a 90-minute fare of $2 for riders aged 12 and up and $1 for youth 11 and under, seniors 65 and over, and people with qualifying disabilities.

For more information about the route schedules, hours of service, and pick-up and drop-off locations, festivalgoers can check out Summerfest.com and RideMCTS.com/Summerfest. The Trip Planning features on RideMCTS.com and the Umo app can also help riders plan their route.