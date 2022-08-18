Milwaukee A La Carte at the Zoo Makes Roaring Return

× Expand Photo: Milwaukee County Zoo - Facebook Milwaukee A La Carte at the Zoo Milwaukee A La Carte at the Zoo

Animals, live bands, and food, oh my! Milwaukee A La Carte at the Zoo presented by Meijer is making its grand return to the Milwaukee County Zoo in August, featuring a variety of local and national musical acts, tasty cuisine, and a chance to hang out with the zoo’s 2,000 animals. The 34th annual A La Carte at the Zoo is shaping up to be a can’t miss family-friendly event.

With 20 restaurants, five main stages, 55 acts and four headliners, the zoo will be a place to enjoy a taste of what Milwaukee has to offer, set amongst the zoo’s world-class habitats. “We call it a family-friendly culinary entertainment extravaganza,” says Robert Zigman, A La Carte’s Entertainment Producer. “It’s really a family friendly event; there’s just so much to do.”

This year’s A La Carte at the Zoo will host highly acclaimed popular musical headliners on the Vizzy Caribou Stage. On Thursday Night, August 18, Bella Cain will be performing at 6 p.m. The group is known for upbeat energy, family-friendly music, and the ability to entertain a large crowd. “We wanted to showcase somebody local and somebody big, and that’s the band,” says Zigman.

Friday night at A La Carte at the Zoo, August 19, will feature the Spin Doctors, the ensemble is famous for hits such as “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong.” The wildly popular ‘90s alternative rock band has plans for a seventh studio album, having spent 30 years making music together. They will perform at 7 p.m.

The Plain White T’s will perform on Saturday, August 20. The Plain White T’s are nationally and world-renowned and their hit single, “Hey There Delilah,” went quadruple platinum. The group collected a pair of Grammy’s in 2008, as well as numerous Grammy nominations. The famous Chicago quintet performs at 7 p.m.

Known for their Latin music, De La Buena, will finish off the event on Sunday, August 21. Putting an electrifying twist on Afro-Caribbean and Latin jazz music, the 10-piece band will perform at 4 p.m., creating an energizing end to the event.

After taking two years off due to the pandemic, A La Carte at the Zoo is an event that accentuates all of what makes summer in Milwaukee great. “With A La Carte we try to do everything. There’s a lot of diversity in the acts. There’s something for everyone, between the food and the entertainment,” says Zigman. “It gives people yet another reason to come to the zoo.”

A La Carte at the Zoo takes place from August 18-21, Thursday-Saturday from 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. The Milwaukee County Zoo is located at 10001 W. Bluemound Road. For more information visit Milwaukee a la Carte at the Zoo | Milwaukee County Zoo (milwaukeezoo.org)