Milwaukee Downtown BID Announces Summer Programming

Image via Milwaukee Downtown
Heartbeats of the City
Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, and its partner organizations are set to launch a new campaign called "Summer in the City" to welcome the return of summer programming to Downtown Milwaukee. The campaign will showcase a series of free events, with two weekly concert series, a Downtown Employee Appreciation Week, and a new roller-skating event as the main attractions.
The roller-skating event, Summer Spinz, will transform the Red Arrow Park's ice rink into a community roller-skating rink. The monthly event series will take place every third Friday from June to August, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will feature free lessons, a family hour, nightly DJ sets, and food trucks. Roll Train MKE and Milwaukee Downtown will present the series, with a Pride Night theme on June 16 featuring DJ Shawna, the official DJ and producer for the Milwaukee Bucks. Details for the July 21 and August 18 events will be announced soon.
In addition, the campaign will bring back some favorite summer events for Downtown's workforce, such as Heart(beats) of the City, Tunes@Noon, and Downtown Employee Appreciation Week. Heart(beats) of the City will take place every Wednesday at noon, from June 7 to August 30 at Red Arrow Park. Tunes@Noon will return every Thursday at noon as well, from June 1 to August 31, in the courtyard of the 411 East Wisconsin Center. Downtown Employee Appreciation Week, a Milwaukee-themed spirit week, will run from August 14 to 18, featuring daily lunchtime giveaways, office challenge games, and after-hours events.
"Summer in the City will be bustling as Downtown Milwaukee prepares to host a multitude of festivals, concerts, and events," said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21. "With new offerings each week, our hope is that families, friends, downtown employees, and neighbors make Downtown their go-to meeting place this summer." The campaign promises a vibrant summer season for everyone in Downtown Milwaukee.
Tunes@Noon Lineup:
June 1 – Zach Pietrini
June 8 – Allison Mahal
June 15 – Alyssia Dominguez
June 22 – Jon Hintz
June 29 – Donna Woodall Group
July 6 – Catelyn Picco
July 13 – MetroFern
July 20 – Navy Band Great Lakes
July 27 – Frogwater
August 3 – The Hintz Brothers
August 10 – Marr’Lo Parada
August 17 – Joe Wray
August 24 – Dirty Boogie
August 31 – Donna Woodall Group
Heart(beats) of the City Lineup:
June 7 – Amileigha & Jeremy of Rebel Grace
June 14 – MetroFern
June 21 – Betsy Ade & the Well Known Strangers
June 28 – Zach Pietrini Band
July 5 – No Show – Happy 4th of July!
July 12 – Alyssia Dominguez
July 19 – Jenny Thiel Group
July 26 – Kuf Knotz & Christine Elise
August 2 – Brewtown Beat
August 9 – Extra Crispy Brass Band
August 14: Downtown Employee Appreciation Week Special Edition – Rob Knapp & the Soul Patrol
August 23 – Failure to Launch
August 30 – Donna Woodall Group
More information about all of the programming can be found at the Milwaukee Downtown website.