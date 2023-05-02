Milwaukee Downtown BID Announces Summer Programming

× Expand Image via Milwaukee Downtown Heartbeats of the City

Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, and its partner organizations are set to launch a new campaign called "Summer in the City" to welcome the return of summer programming to Downtown Milwaukee. The campaign will showcase a series of free events, with two weekly concert series, a Downtown Employee Appreciation Week, and a new roller-skating event as the main attractions.

The roller-skating event, Summer Spinz, will transform the Red Arrow Park's ice rink into a community roller-skating rink. The monthly event series will take place every third Friday from June to August, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will feature free lessons, a family hour, nightly DJ sets, and food trucks. Roll Train MKE and Milwaukee Downtown will present the series, with a Pride Night theme on June 16 featuring DJ Shawna, the official DJ and producer for the Milwaukee Bucks. Details for the July 21 and August 18 events will be announced soon.

In addition, the campaign will bring back some favorite summer events for Downtown's workforce, such as Heart(beats) of the City, Tunes@Noon, and Downtown Employee Appreciation Week. Heart(beats) of the City will take place every Wednesday at noon, from June 7 to August 30 at Red Arrow Park. Tunes@Noon will return every Thursday at noon as well, from June 1 to August 31, in the courtyard of the 411 East Wisconsin Center. Downtown Employee Appreciation Week, a Milwaukee-themed spirit week, will run from August 14 to 18, featuring daily lunchtime giveaways, office challenge games, and after-hours events.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

"Summer in the City will be bustling as Downtown Milwaukee prepares to host a multitude of festivals, concerts, and events," said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21. "With new offerings each week, our hope is that families, friends, downtown employees, and neighbors make Downtown their go-to meeting place this summer." The campaign promises a vibrant summer season for everyone in Downtown Milwaukee.

Tunes@Noon Lineup:

June 1 – Zach Pietrini

June 8 – Allison Mahal

June 15 – Alyssia Dominguez

June 22 – Jon Hintz

June 29 – Donna Woodall Group

July 6 – Catelyn Picco

July 13 – MetroFern

July 20 – Navy Band Great Lakes

July 27 – Frogwater

August 3 – The Hintz Brothers

August 10 – Marr’Lo Parada

August 17 – Joe Wray

August 24 – Dirty Boogie

August 31 – Donna Woodall Group

Heart(beats) of the City Lineup:

June 7 – Amileigha & Jeremy of Rebel Grace

June 14 – MetroFern

June 21 – Betsy Ade & the Well Known Strangers

June 28 – Zach Pietrini Band

July 5 – No Show – Happy 4th of July!

July 12 – Alyssia Dominguez

July 19 – Jenny Thiel Group

July 26 – Kuf Knotz & Christine Elise

August 2 – Brewtown Beat

August 9 – Extra Crispy Brass Band

August 14: Downtown Employee Appreciation Week Special Edition – Rob Knapp & the Soul Patrol

August 23 – Failure to Launch

August 30 – Donna Woodall Group

More information about all of the programming can be found at the Milwaukee Downtown website.