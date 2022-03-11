Milwaukee Film Festival Announces Films, Venues

× Expand Image: Milwaukee Film Milwaukee Film Fest 2022

Virtual viewing will remain an option but this year, the Milwaukee Film Festival will be back on the city’s big screens as the pandemic fades to black. The festival will be held at three historic venues, the Oriental Theatre, Times Cinema and Avalon Theater, April 21-May 5.

“This year’s hybrid festival offers options for an all-virtual experience (using our virtual-only pass) as well as in-cinema screenings of every program,” says MFF Artistic Director Cara Ogburn. “My recommendation? Mix and match, using the all-access pass available for members or by building a virtual pass with some six-packs of in-cinema single tickets.”

Along with a fresh set of offerings from the film festival circuit, highlights of this year’s MFF include Spike Lee’s documentary David Byrne’s American Utopia (2020) and a 35mm screening of John Carpenter’s remake of The Thing (1982).

For more information, visit mkefilm.org.