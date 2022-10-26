Milwaukee Included in Best Places to Visit in 2023

× Expand Photo: Visit Milwaukee Milwaukee lakefront skyline Milwaukee's lakefront

Last week, while helping unveil the new USL Championship soccer franchise coming to Milwaukee, Mayor Cavalier Johnson described the city by saying “our secret is being discovered.” On Wednesday, that was the case once again, as National Geographic included Milwaukee amongst their 2023 Best of the World list. Milwaukee is just one of 25 worldwide locations highlighted by the magazine, and one of only five in the United States.

Milwaukee joins the ranks of Alberta, Canada, Laos, Ghana, and the Dodecanese Islands in Greece under the publication’s “Community” section of the annual list. Other United States locations include Charleston, Texas, Utah and San Francisco under various categories. With a limited number of locales picked every year, Milwaukee’s inclusion is certainly an impressive accolade.

“Milwaukee has every reason to be proud of this designation. It is particularly gratifying because of the global perspective Nat Geo provides when evaluating the ‘Best of the World’,” Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said via statement. “There is a lot to love in our city, and we should never lose sight of the fact that Milwaukee is a truly great place.”

Specifically, the listing from National Geographic highlights Deer District, the Milwaukee Riverwalk, and the Harley-Davidson Museum as reasons to come to the city. It also highlights the Bronzeville Center for the Arts, which is expected to open its doors in 2023. The already established landmarks of the city, as well as promising new developments throughout the city helped Milwaukee standout amongst its competition.

“Getting Milwaukee’s name in front of the magazine’s diverse audience gives us a chance to show the world what we already know: Milwaukee is a world-class city with top-notch hospitality. With millions of eyes on us, it’s also an opportunity to earn future business for meetings and conventions and showcase our venues, including the expanded Wisconsin Center, set to open in spring 2024,” says Marty Brooks, President and CEO of the Wisconsin Center District via statement. “It is truly an honor to have Milwaukee named one of the best places to go in the world for 2023, especially in a publication as world-renowned as National Geographic.”

The full 2023 Best of World list can be found here via the National Geographic website.