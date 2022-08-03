Milwaukee Irish Fest Brings Music, Culture and Fun to the Lakefront

× Expand Image via Irish Fest Milwaukee Irish Fest

The city of festivals is in full swing this summer, and one of the largest is right around the corner. Milwaukee Irish Fest is returning to the Henry Maier Festival Park from August 18-21 for its 41st celebration of music and culture. To add to the anticipation, they’re giving a sneak peek of what you can expect at the festival, including some of the confirmed entertainment acts and ways to get discounted and free admission.

Milwaukee Irish Fest is the world’s largest Irish music festival, and this year is no exception. There will be more than 100 entertainment acts on 16 stages, from Irish folk music to rock to bluegrass to everything in between. The much anticipated, genre-spanning roster includes Red Hot Chilli Peppers, We Banjo 3, Skerryvore, Socks in the Frying Pan, Scythian and many others.

“We spend a whole year planning each Milwaukee Irish Fest celebration, and we’re thrilled to shine a spotlight on what our guests can expect this year,” said Mike Mitchell, executive director of CelticMKE, the festival’s organizer. “Once again, we’ll have world-class entertainment from a wide variety of genres, great food, sports, cultural activities, and fun for the whole family.”

The 2022 festival also signals the return of the “Grand Hooley” Thursday night preview, with parts of the festival grounds open to help kick off the weekend. The festival will conclude on Sunday with the traditional “Scattering” event, where dozens of entertainment acts will convene on one stage as a send-off to next year.

For those looking for deals and discounts, there are several ways to save at the gate this year too:

Kids 12 & under are always free.

Active Duty Military receive free admissions plus one guest any day of the festival with a valid military ID (all gates).

Donate school supplies on Thursday to support Hope House of Milwaukee and get free entry. Associated Bank cardholders also get free entry on Thursday.

On Friday, college students get a $3 discount with a valid student I.D.

Donate non-perishable food items to support the Hunger Task Force (at the south gate only) on Sunday to get free admission.

To learn more about the festival, see additional updates, and to buy advanced tickets (which increase in price on August 1), visit irishfest.com.