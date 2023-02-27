Milwaukee Night Market Returns for 2023

× Expand Photo via Facebook / Westown Association Night Market

Get ready for an exciting summer in downtown Milwaukee, as the Milwaukee Night Market once again returns to the heart of the city. Westown Association announced the return of the much-awaited event on Monday, and it promises to once again be a great community building experience.

The Night Market is a unique and free outdoor festival that showcases the best of local Milwaukee vendors, performers, and artists. Set to take place on West Wisconsin Avenue between 2nd Street and Vel R. Phillips Avenue, this year’s events are scheduled for four Wednesdays; June 14, July 19, August 16, and September 13. The Night Market will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. on each of the days, weather permitting.

Last year's Night Market was a resounding success, attracting over 100,000 visitors throughout the summer according to Westown Association. The event featured over 140 diverse vendors who provided visitors with delicious cuisine, handcrafted jewelry, and other unique items.

Fiserv has signed a multi-year agreement as the presenting sponsor of the event, extending their footprint in the city. The 2023 Milwaukee Night Market’s community partners include GRAEF, Gruber Law Offices, Miller Lite, 310W, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Joy Engine, The Avenue, and the WE Energies Foundation.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Westown Association acquired the Milwaukee Night Market from NEWaukee in 2021. The organization originally founded the event series in summer 2014 with the aim of creating a safe and interactive place in downtown Milwaukee that would attract diverse residents and visitors and change perceptions of downtown. Since then, the Night Market has grown in popularity and now attracts thousands of attendees each year.

The Milwaukee Night Market promises to be an exciting event this summer, and visitors can expect to be treated to a memorable experience. With an impressive lineup of vendors, performers, and artists, the Night Market is a must-visit event for anyone looking to experience the best of Milwaukee's vibrant culture.

For more information, visit the Milwaukee Night Market website.