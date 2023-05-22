Milwaukee Pro Soccer Launches "Name The Team" Campaign

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Milwaukee Barons

Milwaukee Pro Soccer today officially launched a crowd-sourced "Name the Team" campaign, in a bid to engage fans from Milwaukee and beyond in the process of determining the USL Championship’s team name and brand colors. This initiative gives supporters the opportunity to directly influence the identity of their new soccer team.

The campaign follows the announcement of Milwaukee Pro Soccer's association with the USL Championship, which will play in the currently under-construction Iron District. The initial phase of the process, which involved name submissions from the community, generated more than 4,000 team name proposals. The team officials have since narrowed down these suggestions to a shortlist of 64 names for public voting in a head-to-head match format.

The public voting phase will span across the spring and summer, with two name options presented to the public each day. Fans are invited to vote via an online platform and during in-person voting events hosted throughout the city.

Conor Caloia, owner of Big Top Entertainment, expressed his admiration for the community’s enthusiastic participation. He stated, “We were impressed with how the community turned out to participate in the online name submission process. We're now looking forward to more input and feedback from supporters across the state and region.” He further expressed expectations of high voter turnout, which will significantly shape the new team's identity.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

The 64 proposed names will ultimately be whittled down to a final ten or fewer. These top names and concepts will then inform Milwaukee Pro Soccer's final decisions regarding the club's name and branding.

Milwaukee Pro Soccer's owner, Jim Kacmarcik, CEO of Kacmarcik Enterprises, emphasized the club's intent to be a true reflection of Milwaukee's diverse and progressive community. He said, "As an ownership group, we want this club to be an authentic reflection of our great city – past, present, and future. It should represent a community that is diverse, optimistic, progressive, hardworking, creative, and inclusive."

The "Name the Team" voting process is currently live and anyone interested in participating can visit MilwaukeeProSoccer.com.

Scheduled to begin play in 2025, Milwaukee Pro Soccer will be a part of the USL Championship, the second-highest tier of professional soccer in the United States. Their home matches will be held at the new stadium in the Iron District, which will also host the Marquette University men’s and women’s soccer clubs and Marquette’s lacrosse teams, besides various youth and community programs.

The USL Championship is recognized by the U.S. Soccer Federation as the nation’s Division II professional league. The Championship stands as the apex of the USL’s extensive league ecosystem that spans over 200 teams, from youth to pro, nationwide.