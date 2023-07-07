Milwaukee Public Library to Host Wonderfully Wild Wednesdays

× Expand Image via Facebook / Milwaukee Public Libraries Wild Wednesdays

The Milwaukee Public Library is gearing up to present its Wonderfully Wild Wednesdays, a series of engaging community programs featuring outdoor activities suitable for the whole family, as well as an opportunity to explore a diverse collection of books and movies. Taking place at Westlawn Gardens, Wild Wednesdays aim to foster a love for reading and provide interactive experiences for attendees.

The inaugural WILD Wednesday is scheduled to take place on July 12, from 4-6 p.m. Esteemed MPL staff members, in collaboration with the Office of Early Childhood Initiatives, will be present to provide valuable information regarding library services and extend the chance to borrow books. Additionally, the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Wonder Wagon will be on-site, providing children with the exciting opportunity to create sidewalk art, as well as engaging in various other entertaining and hands-on activities.

The second Wild Wednesday on August 16 will feature MPL staff members hosting a book camp-out, complete with enjoyable activities and a chance for attendees to check out books from the library's extensive collection. Adding to the excitement, the Milwaukee Police Department ice cream truck will be in attendance, offering complimentary cold treats to all who desire.

During Wild Wednesday events, library staff will be available to assist with card registration and account updates. Late books? No problem. MPL card fines will be waived during the program.

For individuals interested in borrowing books, movies, or utilizing the plethora of resources offered by MPL, you can seize this opportunity and immerse yourself in an afternoon of family-friendly amusement.

For more about Wild Wednesdays, visit the Milwaukee Public Library website.