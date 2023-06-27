Milwaukee Ranked 10th Best City to Celebrate 4th of July

With the 4th of July just around the corner, Americans across the country are gearing up to celebrate the nation's independence. WalletHub has released its report on the Best & Worst Places for 4th of July Celebrations in 2023. Milwaukee is ranked as their 10th best city to celebrate Independence Day by their findings.

According to WalletHub's research, 87% of Americans are planning to celebrate the 4th of July this year. The report also reveals that collective food spending for the holiday is expected to reach a staggering $9.5 billion nationwide. They compared the 100 largest cities in the United States for their report, and analysis was based on how well these cities balanced the cost of the holiday with the available fun activities. A range of factors, including average beer and wine prices, duration of fireworks shows, Fourth of July weather forecasts, and other relevant metrics went into consideration.

The report showcases the key statistics in WalletHub's 4th of July Facts & Figures infographic and 4th of July Survey. These resources offer interesting insights into Americans' plans for the holiday and their views on freedom and patriotism in light of current events.

Milwaukee scores high in the major factors that helped it earn the top 10 position. The city is 4th nationwide in terms of average beer and wine price. The city also ranks 22nd nationwide in terms of walkability, meaning Milwaukeeans can get to where they need to celebrate on their own terms. We also apparently love fireworks, and lots of them, as the city ranked 3rd nationwide when it came to average duration of fireworks displays.

As the nation prepares to commemorate its independence, WalletHub's report serves as a guide for those seeking the best locations to enjoy the festivities without breaking the bank. You can view the full report here.