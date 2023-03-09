Milwaukee Ranks 20th Best City for St. Patrick’s Day

× Expand Photo by Barry Houlehen Paddy's Pub St. Patrick's Day 2017

St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner, and according to personal finance website WalletHub, at least $6.85 billion is expected to be spent on the holiday this year. To help people decide where to celebrate, WalletHub released its report on 2023's Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Celebrations, as well as expert commentary, and stats about the holiday in its St. Patrick’s Day Facts report. Milwaukee ranked 20th on the list for several factors.

WalletHub compared 200 of the largest cities in the United States across 15 key metrics, ranging from the number of Irish pubs and restaurants per capita to the lowest price for a three-star hotel on St. Patrick’s Day to the weather forecast. The report provides insight into where the best places to celebrate the holiday are, and which cities have the most access to bars, the lowest hotel prices, and the most affordable beer.

Milwaukee offers a number of options for those looking to celebrate all things Irish, and stands up well based on national averages. The city ranks 13th in terms of Irish pubs and restaurants per capita, meaning there are plenty of places to indulge in traditional Irish fare and raise a pint to the holiday, and surprisingly 57th in terms of access to bars. Milwaukee does, however, offer the lowest average price for beer, making it an affordable option for those looking to enjoy a few drinks without breaking the bank. Anyone who has spent some time in their favorite dive bar is aware of the economically-friendly pricing structure.

For out-of-towners looking to stay in the city, Milwaukee ranks 59th in terms of the lowest price for a three-star hotel on St. Patrick’s Day, making it a relatively affordable option for travelers.

Overall, Milwaukee offers a solid option for those looking to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in a city with a rich Irish-American heritage. With plenty of Irish pubs and restaurants per capita, affordable beer prices, and a commitment to public safety, it's clear why Milwaukee ranks number 20 on WalletHub's list of Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Celebrations.