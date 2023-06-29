Milwaukee Ranks 8th Among Top 20 Best Cities for Gen Z

× Expand Image via CommercialCafe Gen-Z Map

In a recent study conducted by CommercialCafe, Milwaukee emerged as the 8th best city for Gen Z, outperforming Houston, TX, and trailing closely behind Austin, TX. The analysis evaluated the performance of 20 cities across nine key metrics, including cost of living, Gen Z population percentage, educational attainment, internet cost, recreational establishments, green commuting, and parks per capita.

Among the top 20 cities, Milwaukee stood out with its competitive internet prices, offering the 7th-lowest rate at approximately $68 per month for a connection speed of at least 60 Mbps. This affordable internet service contributes to the city's appeal, especially as remote work becomes more commonplace in the workforce.

With a Gen Z population comprising 7.8% of the total population, Milwaukee secured the 8th spot in terms of the proportion of Gen Z residents. The city also ranked 8th in the green commuting subcategory, and 8.5% of Milwaukee residents utilize environmentally friendly means such as public transportation, walking, and cycling for their daily commute. This emphasis on green commuting options aligns with the values of Gen Z, contributing to the city's positive ranking.

Additionally, Gen Zers in Milwaukee can enjoy a considerable number of recreational establishments. The city scored 9th in terms of the number of parks per 10,000 residents, with a count of four parks available for every 10,000 individuals. This recreational infrastructure provides ample opportunities for outdoor activities and leisure.

The Midwest overall had prominence in the study, with a total of five cities from the region making it to the top 20. Minneapolis emerged as the leading city, earning the highest overall score among all the entries. With life on the coasts becoming exponentially more expensive, the Midwest has appeal as an attractive destination for Gen Z individuals seeking a vibrant and fulfilling lifestyle.

You can view the full CommercialCafe study findings here.