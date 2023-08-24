Milwaukee Roast Championship Makes Comedy Competitive

× Expand Image via Facebook / Milwaukee Roast Championship Milwaukee Roast Championship

Laughter will fill the air this September as the eagerly anticipated 2023 Milwaukee Roast Championship makes its triumphant return. The organizers, comedians Korey Strike, Cody Heck and Mark Vegas have meticulously crafted a 4-round tournament, promising battles where comics slam one another back and forth. The semi-finals are set to take place on September 14, with the finals slated for October.

From its inception, the roast battle has not only spotlighted local Milwaukee comics but also showcased the distinctive talents of entertainers who lend the city its unique charm. The initial round was judged by local legend the Milverine, and the subsequent round welcomed well-known Milwaukee YouTuber TommyG to the judging panel. The semi-finals will be judged by “Manitowoc Minute” star and comedian Charlie Berens and John Berens.

With aspirations of establishing a yearly tradition, the organizers envision forging connections with neighboring roast scenes, particularly in Madison and Chicago. This could lay the groundwork for a potential 'roast circuit,' ushering in a series of comedy shows across the Midwest.

Eight comedians remain, with events taking place at Puddler's Hall in Bay View. You can learn more about the upcoming battles at the Milwaukee Roast Championship Facebook page.