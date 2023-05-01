Milwaukee Urban Farmer Awarded LIFEWTR $25,000 Grant

× Expand Photo via LIFEWTR Andreanne Coolman

LIFEWTR has teamed up with NBA superstar LeBron James to present a grant of $25,000 to a local urban farmer in Milwaukee, Andreanne Coolman, as part of their “More to Life” campaign.

In February, LIFEWTR announced that it would allocate $100,000 in grants to people throughout the country who are seeking to achieve more in their lives. The grants would be awarded to those who have a passion, purpose, talent, or other aspirations.

Coolman was chosen as a grant recipient after submitting her application, in which she shared that she and her 17-year-old daughter, Alex, run a garden plot where they grow most of their vegetables and herbs. They also sell their produce, along with baked goods and handcrafted items, at a local farmer’s market. Andreanne’s dream is to provide a free space for any young person interested in urban farming to start a garden and supply them with all the necessary tools.

The More to Life team will award Coolman and her daughter $25,000 to assist them in inspiring the local young community to try urban gardening and to experience the peace and fulfillment that comes with it.

James is proud of this initiative to inspire others through the More to Life Grants. “It’s been incredible to see the response to LIFEWTR’s More to Life campaign," he said. "People from across the country shared their passions, inspirations, and even their hardships as they’re striving for more in their lives. It’s exciting to be able to give students, parents, and these impactful people this opportunity while they keep experiencing and exploring what ‘more’ means to them.”

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

To find out more about the “More To Life” campaign, visit the LIFEWTR website.