× Expand Photo: Hendrix Ceramics - Instagram Kyle Hendix - Hendix Ceramics Kyle Hendix of Hendix Ceramics

Presented by Wisconsin Craft, the fourth MKE Fine Craft Studio Tour, which features more than 14 artist studios and 40 artists in the Milwaukee area, will be held from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. October 1 and October 2.

The free, self-guided tour highlights Wisconsin Craft members working in a variety of media, including ceramics, jewelry, glass, woodwork, photography, painting and mixed media, along with up to five guest artists at each studio stop. Visitors can purchase artwork at each studio.

Photo: Fiberwood Studio - fiberwoodstudio.com Barbara Chappell - Fiberwood Studio Barbara Chappell of Fiberwood Studio

Jean Wells, a ceramics artist and president of Wisconsin Craft, a statewide organization supporting traditional and modern crafts, artists and artisans, believes that the tour is a good opportunity for the public to get an inside look at the creative processes of local artists, who often work out of their homes rather than storefronts. “We thought Milwaukee would be a good place to start an urban studio tour—we wanted to have a more intimate event where you could come into the artists’ space to see where they create,” she says. “I feel that people are intimidated by artists, but this is a friendly event where people can just explore.”

Wells noted that the tour, which draws approximately from 100-200 visitors per studio, has “tremendous potential.” “It’s really a fun adventure,” she adds.

For an interactive Google map and downloadable map of studio tour locations and featured artists, visit wisconsincraft.org.