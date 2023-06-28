MKE5K23 to Host Men and Family Wellness Walk/Run in Deer District

× Expand Image via City of Milwaukee MKE5K23

MKE5K23, a community-driven initiative aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles, is set to hold its men and family wellness walk/run on Saturday, July 8 at the Deer District. This inclusive event welcomes participants of all ages and abilities, with registration currently available.

According to Matthew Johnson, CEO of Jump42 Consulting and the event's organizer, the primary goal of the walk/run is to address the often-overlooked issue of men's health by advocating for healthier lifestyles and encouraging men to prioritize their well-being as well as that of their families. Johnson stated, "The men and family wellness walk is a fun and interactive way to engage families in healthy activities while raising awareness about men's health."

The event will offer a diverse range of activities, including health screenings, nutrition information sessions, fitness demonstrations, and a basketball skills challenge. Froedtert Hospital will be hosting its annual hospitality area, with over 30 doctors in attendance. Additionally, attendees can look forward to a Spinn workout offered by Spinn MKE. Local vendors will also be present, providing healthy food samples and drinks.

Milwaukee County Executive, David Crowley, who serves as the honorary co-chair for MKE5K23, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, highlighting its significance in promoting racial equity and advancing the county's goal of becoming the healthiest county in the state. Crowley emphasized the importance of reaching historically underserved populations and vulnerable individuals to bridge the existing gaps in health disparities. Educating men and their families about the benefits of active lifestyles and cultivating healthy habits, such as walking, is an excellent starting point in addressing these disparities.

In addition to David Crowley, other co-chairs for MKE5K23 include Eric Conley, Executive Vice President of Froedtert Health & President of Froedtert Hospital; Charles Rogers, Associate Director of Community Outreach and Engagement at the Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center; and Ashanti Hamilton, Director of the City of Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention.

For further details and registration, visit raceroster.com and join MKE5K23 in the endeavor to promote well-being and build a healthier community.