Molson Coors and i.c.stars Empower Diverse Leaders in Technology

Molson Coors recently announced a partnership with nonprofit organization Inner-City Computer Stars (i.c.stars). This year's iteration of the partnership continues the tradition of providing technology training to young adults and encouraging their growth as future leaders in the industry.

During a 16-week training cycle, i.c.stars participants gain valuable experience by working on real-world applications to solve client challenges. As the project sponsor, Molson Coors tasked 12 students with the opportunity to create a revamped companywide internal human resources portal, aimed at enhancing access to HR information and support.

Jonah Turner, the head of emerging technologies at Molson Coors, spoke highly of the participants' dedication, stating, "The participants selected for the program consistently go above and beyond, exhibiting a strong drive to develop their skills and make a positive difference in their community. i.c.stars shares our commitment of fostering innovation and inclusivity in the workplace."

The winning team from this year’s partnership presented an innovative HR portal solution designed to be engaging, user-friendly, and easy to update. It featured self-serve options for employees to access information about pay and benefits, HR policies, and career development resources. The recommendations were well-received by key stakeholders from Molson Coors' IT and HR departments.

Blanca Gonzales, the executive director of i.c.stars Milwaukee, emphasized the importance of equipping graduates with not just technical skills but also the necessary tools and support to excel in a professional environment. She said, "Through our partnership with Molson Coors, participants receive networking opportunities and exposure to skills sought by potential employers. The program also facilitates deep relationships with companies, ensuring ongoing student success in the workplace."

One standout participant, Luz Mercado, an alumna of i.c.stars, exemplified the success that the program can bring. Originally from Mexico and raised in the South Side of Milwaukee, Luz pursued her education at Cardinal Stritch University, focusing on Business Management and Communication. Recently, she secured a position as a cloud automation developer for Molson Coors' Cloud Migration project.

Since 2020, Molson Coors has actively collaborated with i.c.stars to identify, train, and hire exceptional young adults who show promise for both success and community impact. Graduates of the 16-week program receive on-the-job experience, mentorship, and access to professional networks, not only with Molson Coors but also with other corporate partners of i.c.stars. The program, which originally launched in Chicago more than two decades ago, has successfully trained nearly 200 individuals in Milwaukee since its introduction in 2018 and is currently in its 13th cycle.

For more information about the i.c.stars program, visit the organization's website.