Music On The Beerline Returns for 2023

Riverworks Development Corporation (RDC) announced on Tuesday the fifth edition of its local music event, Music on the Beerline. Departing from its previous single-night format, the organization has opted for a series of concerts, a modification to accommodate more summer nights on the Beerline Trail. In 2022, the concert series achieved record-breaking attendance figures, an accomplishment the organizers are eager to replicate in 2023.

The official announcement party to unveil this year's lineup will be hosted at Amorphic Beer in Riverwest. The event is scheduled for June 30 at 5:30 p.m.

Darryl Johnson, Executive Director of Riverworks Development Corporation, expressed delight in presenting local artists for the fifth consecutive year at The Beerline Plaza. The event aims to provide an enjoyable experience for all those connected to the trail.

The series spotlights talented musicians and performers from the local community, offering a diverse array of musical genres. Past concerts have featured a blend of hip hop, soul, jazz, and more. Notable hometown favorites, including vocalist and guitarist Roxie Beane and DJ Bizzon, performed in last year's edition.

The 5th annual "Music on the Beerline" will be held on the Beerline trail on July 21, August 18 and September 15.

For more information, visit the Riverworks Development website.