National Bobblehead Hall of Fame Honors MLK

Image via National Bobblehead Hall of Fame MLK Bobblehead

On Monday, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has announced the release of the first-ever Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. talking bobblehead. The official licensed bobblehead, produced in conjunction with the estate of Dr. King, features the civil rights leader giving his famous “I Have a Dream” speech and includes audio clips from the speech. The unveiling of the bobblehead came on Dr. King's holiday, and it is the first talking bobblehead of the civil rights leader.

The Dr. King bobblehead is dressed in a dark suit and stands at a podium in front of multiple microphones. The base of the bobblehead bears his name and the date of August 28, 1963, the day of his iconic speech during the March on Washington. Each bobblehead is individually numbered up to 19,630 and can only be purchased through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's online store. The bobbleheads are expected to ship in April, and will cost $40 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said, “We are proud to release the first talking bobblehead of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as we commemorate his life and legacy on MLK Day. Dr. King is one of the most frequently requested figures when it comes to bobbleheads, and we’re thrilled to team up with his estate to provide people with the opportunity to honor and celebrate his life with this bobblehead.”

The release of this bobblehead is a unique way to honor the legacy of Dr. King and will serve as a reminder of his enduring message of equality and civil rights.