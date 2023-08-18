National Bobblehead Hall of Fame Reveals AJ Dillon Bobblehead

× Expand Image via Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum AJ Dillon Bobblehead

On Friday, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, alongside Bobbles Galore and Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon, proudly introduced a brand-new, exclusive bobblehead. This limited-edition bobble showcases both a nodding head and oscillating quadriceps, spotlighting AJ Dillon in his Packers attire. This follows the debut of the initial AJ Dillon Bobblehead with Dynamic Quads, which rapidly sold out a few weeks ago.

Limited to 500 units, the bobblehead has recently become available for pre-order, with estimated shipments set for this December. Enthusiasts can secure their pre-orders online through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum and Bobbles Galore, as well as on-site at the Museum. The bobbleheads are priced at $50 each.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, conveyed, "We are thrilled to partner with AJ and Bobbles Galore to present this innovative rendition of the bobblehead. AJ's prowess on and off the field has endeared him to fans, and following the rapid success of his first bobblehead, it was imperative to ensure that more supporters could acquire this exceptional new version."

For aficionados of both football and memorabilia, this exclusive AJ Dillon bobblehead stands as a fitting tribute to an extraordinary athlete, capturing his essence in each nod and oscillation.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

You can order your AJ Dillon bobblehead today at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum website.