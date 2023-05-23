Northwestern Mutual Grants $3 Million to Foster Cultural Inclusion

Northwestern Mutual announced on Tuesday that it will award nearly $3 million in grants to elevate community engagement with Milwaukee’s premier cultural sites and attractions. The initiative, executed through the company’s Foundation, will strive to enable equitable and affordable access to the city’s most notable attractions, addressing spatial, social, and economic inclusivity.

Steve Radke, president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation, noted the city's cultural richness. "Milwaukee is home to numerous iconic destinations that enhance the city's cultural appeal for both residents and visitors. We take pride in our enduring commitment to Milwaukee and its people and are delighted to collaborate with several esteemed local organizations that echo our dedication to ensuring equal access to these experiences.”

The 2023 grant recipients are as follows:

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum: The grant will bolster the museum’s Community Access Days program, expanding the former Northwestern Mutual Neighborhood Nights. The initiative will offer free, extended admission to children and families.

Discovery World: Grant money will aid education outreach and in-person field trips for over 2,000 Milwaukee students. Students will visit Discovery World and engage with staff members who will introduce STEM-oriented projects into their school curricula.

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts: Northwestern Mutual’s contribution will foster audience development and engagement at the Marcus Center, supporting various aspects of outreach programs, including Opening Our Doors and Neighborhood Nights.

Summerfest: In line with the company’s investment in the Northwestern Mutual Community Park, grants will bolster the Make a Child Smile promotion and the free Sunday Family Fun Day events.

United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF): As UPAF's largest corporate donor, Northwestern Mutual's corporate grant, coupled with funds collected from the 2023 employee and retiree campaign, will aid local performing art groups and widen access to key platforms for expression and understanding.

Zoological Society of Milwaukee: The Access MKE Zoo initiative, initially piloted with Northwestern Mutual's backing in 2022, will provide zoo access to over 28,000 children and families in Milwaukee and their other pipeline partners.

The Northwestern Mutual Foundation is also contributing to the Milwaukee Public Museum’s “Wisconsin Wonders” capital campaign. This investment will support the construction of a new museum in downtown Milwaukee, encapsulating the diverse cultures and ecosystems of Wisconsin.

The new museum project, touted as the largest cultural endeavor in Wisconsin history, is intended to connect the community and have a profound multi-generational impact.

"We are thankful for Northwestern Mutual’s support and dedication to Milwaukee and eagerly anticipate engaging more visitors,” said Jodi Gibson, president and CEO of the Zoological Society.

Since its inception in 1992, the Northwestern Mutual Foundation has donated over $465 million, leveraging financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership, and community partnerships to maximize impact. To learn more, visit the Northwestern Mutual Foundation website.