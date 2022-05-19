Oddities & Curiosities Expo Celebrates the Strange and Macabre May 28 at the Wisconsin Center

× Expand Oddities & Curiosities Expo Oddities & Curiosities Expo

“I like to say that the Oddities & Curiosities Expo is for lovers of the strange and unusual,” says Michelle Cozzaglio, co-owner and curator of the touring Oddities & Curiosities shows. “From odd antiquities, skulls/bones, and preserved specimens to dark art, halloween related items and gothic jewelry… we try to have something weird for everyone at our show.”

Michelle and Tony Cozzaglio Michelle and Tony Cozzaglio

Cozzaglio, along with her husband Tony, started the Oddities & Curiosities Expo in their hometown of Tulsa, OK in early 2017. The successful event led to them doing a second show in Denver later in 2017 and expanding to 8 cities in 2018. This year, the expo has expanded to a tour that includes over 20 cities across the country, including a stop in Milwaukee on May 28 at the Wisconsin Center.

The main attraction of the event is the vendors­—there’s over 150 of them—but Cozzaglio also says there’s “an array of sideshow performers on stage throughout the day for no additional charge. You can see classic stunts like swallowing swords, walking on glass, human pin cushion, and more.”

You’ll be able to get a further sideshow experience at the expo’s Museum of Marvelous Mutations (an additional $5 advance/ $7 day of).

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

“This is the world's largest traveling freak show and an incredible exhibit of animal deformations and rarities,” Cozzaglio explains.

You can also sign up for a “Two Headed Duckling Taxidermy Class,” which teaches basics of taxidermy and provides the materials needed to create the unusual piece (class cost is $235, includes admission to the expo, open to ages 16 plus). “No experience is required,” Cozzaglio says.

The Oddities & Curiosities Expo takes place Saturday, May 28 at the Wisconsin Center, 10am-6pm. Tickets are $12 advance or $15 at the door. More info and tickets can be found at odditiesandcuriosities.com.