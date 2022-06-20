Porcupine Tree Live in Milwaukee

× Expand Photo by Alex Lake - porcupinetree.com Porcupine Tree Porcupine Tree

Progressive rock is a label with many meanings, a phrase that covers a wide spectrum of possibilities. Since the ‘80s, Porcupine Tree has covered most points on progressive rock’s broadband.

Porcupine Tree will perform on Sept. 21 at the Marcus Performing Arts Center, one of only 10 venues scheduled for their U.S. tour. It’s the most intimate concert hall on the tour, making the Milwaukee show a magnet for fans from across the Midwest. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 24.

Porcupine Tree was formed in 1987 by British guitarist Steven Wilson. He remains the lone original member, albeit keyboardist Richard Barbieri has been in the band since 1993 and drummer Gavin Harrison since 2003. By the time of their 2009 album, The Incident, Porcupine Tree had melded influences from psychedelia, space rock, alt rock and progressive metal. They became inactive after 2010 and Wilson vowed to retire the band. However, not unlike Robert Fripp and King Crimson, Wilson changed suit and regrouped. Porcupine Tree’s new album, Closure/Continuation, will be released this Friday, June 24.