Potawatomi Sportsbook Brings Sports Betting to Milwaukee

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Potawatomi Sportsbook Ribbon Cutting Ribbon cutting for Potawatomi Sportsbook

Amidst the endless bells, whistles and flashing lights of Potawatomi Casino Hotel on Friday, history was being made. The casino’s sportsbook officially opened for business, and Mayor Cavalier Johnson had the honor of placing the first bet.

Going forward, Potawatomi Sportsbook will be open for business 24/7, along with the rest of the casino’s array of gaming options. The new sportsbook is currently in two temporary areas, with the focus on a refurbished bar and rows of chairs available to watch up to eight games at once in the space next to the former Northern Lights Theater. An additional row of machines are available just off of the skywalk entrance to the parking garage that connects to the 16th Street viaduct, with short-term parking options available for those looking to place a quick bet. Both areas will eventually give way to the full Potawatomi Sportsbook, located in the former theater, slated to open near the beginning of next year.

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Cavalier Johnson at Potawatomi Sportsbook

Mayor Johnson commended the amount of entertainment options that are growing in the Menomonee Valley area, and said that the casino’s successful expansion is vital to the area.

“I have confidence in Milwaukee. I have confidence in our city, and in our home team, and that’s why my first bet will be on our Milwaukee Bucks” said Mayor Johnson, who placed a $20 bet on the Bucks to win the NBA Championship. If it comes in (and we hope it does,) it would yield an approximately $70 payout.

When it comes to betting options, the machines currently present options to bet on just about every major league and sport from around the world. Single game bets, as well as futures, where bettors would select teams to win a championship or finish in a certain playoff position, are available as well. All bets must be made onsite, and redeemed at the casino’s cashier stations. For the savvy gambler, parlays and in-game bets are also available to be wagered on. Absent from the betting options are games involving local collegiate sports, as well as horse racing. Odds for the sportsbook are available online, and the casino has provided how-to videos on their website for new sports bettors.

In addition to the rows of machines that line either side of the sportsbook area, a bar offering full alcohol service and a short menu of food are available as well. Gametime-influence appetizers including soft pretzels and hot dogs are on the menu, as well as a choice of panini sandwiches.

While sports betting has steadily grown since a federal ban was overturned in 2018, Potawatomi’s first foray into the new territory seems to be a popular one already. The casino advocates for players to “Bet Big, Bet Bold,” and Milwaukee will most likely do just that.