Rhythm Lab Radio and Super Hi-Fi Groove into the Future

While much is changing in the world of radio, especially at 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, one of its core programs is expanding out into a 24/7 station experience. On Thursday, Rhythm Lab Radio, hosted by Tarik Moody, announced a partnership with Super Hi-Fi, a company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to create radio streams. The new stream will live on the website of HYFIN, the Black-focused digital station as part of Radio Milwaukee’s programming. Moody is currently the program director of HYFIN, as well as an on-air personality for 88Nine.

The new stream expands upon the format of Rhythm Lab Radio, which Moody has hosted weekly since its launch, and plays a unique mix of hip hop, soul, jazz and electronic music. The show is currently syndicated on six stations nationwide in addition to 88Nine and their digital outlets. Utilizing the power of AI, the new offering presents an individually catered, automated programming based on a pool of music curated by Moody. The end result is a look into the future of radio, while still maintaining the personal touch of Rhythm Lab Radio’s weekly show.

“Radio Milwaukee and Rhythm Lab Radio have experienced success in our industry by embracing new technology and change,” said Moody via statement. “This partnership with Super Hi-Fi is an essential experiment, not just for Rhythm Lab but for public radio as a whole. The new station is a case study in what’s possible when you pair public radio’s expert curation abilities with the power of AI technology. Our strong belief is that this is going to change the game of radio.”

The new streaming experience adds even more depth to HYFIN, which launched earlier this across 88Nine Radio Milwaukee’s programming, as well as with standalone apps on the Apple and Android app stores and TuneIn. The station currently staffs six on-air DJs, including Moody and Kenny Perez, who was recently named as the assistant programming director for Radio Milwaukee, as well.

You can listen to Rhythm Lab Radio, as well as the rest of HYFIN’s programming via their website.