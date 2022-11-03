Scoot Your Way to Election Day for Free with ‘Lime to the Polls’

× Expand Lime E-scooter Lime E-scooter

If you need a ride to the polls or to a public transport option this week, Lime is offering a free way to get there on their electric scooters for voters from now through Election Day on Tuesday, November 8. The company says their intended goal is to “ease transportation barriers and increase voter turnout by offering a free, safe, and sustainable option” to get voters to their stations.

“We are proud to do our part to increase voter turnout in Milwaukee this year by offering free rides to poll sites throughout the early voting period and on Election Day,” according to a statement by LeAron Foley, Lime’s Director of Government Relations. “We understand that Milwaukee residents sometimes have a long way to go to get to their polling location and do not always have affordable and accessible transportation options to go and cast their vote.”

To get the free ride, voters need to use code LIMETOTHEPOLLS2022. The offer includes two 30-minute rides for each way to the polls on any of Lime’s e-scooters. Lime says it’ll be working with the City and their community partners to help get the word out.

“Lime to the Polls has been hugely successful in the past and we’re excited to double down on it in Milwaukee by including the early voting period,” Foley states.

More info on Lime can be found here: li.me To find your polling place, visit: myvote.wi.gov.