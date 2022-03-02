Sugar Maple's Avril Fête Returns for a Celebration of Spring and Saison Brewing Challenge

× Expand Photo: Sugar Maple - Facebook Saison beer in snow at the Sugar Maple Saison beer at the Sugar Maple

The Sugar Maple bar in Bay View is bringing back their annual beer event Avril Fête, a brewing challenge and spring celebration to be held April 3. This year's event features seven breweries competing to brew the best Avril saison Belgian ale, which will be judged by the public, who are invited to come and sample the entries and cast their votes for the best.

Photo: Craft Beer & Brewing - beerandbrewing.com Brasserie Dupont Avril beer Brasserie Dupont Avril beer

The criteria for an Avril saison are a table beer (bière de table) with a bright and bubbly non-hoppy floral body and lower alcohol content. Sugar Maple owner Adrienne Pierluissi was inspired to start the event in 2017 in response to all the overly hopped IPAs and other heavy, strong beers that have become so popular, and the ale was inspired by the Avril saison from Brasserie Dupont in Belgium.

This year's entrants are:

Two of the beers entered are collaborations: 1840-Sugar Maple and Indeed-Radix.

The tasting and voting are Sunday April 3 from 3-6 p.m. Attendees can sample the beers in a blind flight (a tray of small servings) and then cast their votes. For more information see the Sugar Maple's website: mysugarmaple.com.