The Brick Bar Comes to Enlightened Brewing this July

You’ll soon be able to let out your child-like creativity with a couple of craft brews this summer, thanks to the travelling pop up known as The Brick Bar. The travelling LEGO-themed bar has already been a hit at previous events in Denver, Austin, San Francisco and more, and will stop at Enlightened Brewing in Bay View on July 8 and 9.

The premise is simple; enjoy a few of Enlightened Brewings’s many craft beer offerings while building your own LEGO creations. This will not simply be a few pre-made kits sprawled out amongst the bar, however, but rather a creative builder’s dream. More than one million plastic bricks will be available for use to create as simple or as elaborate of a sculpture as you’d like in your 90-minute build session. Master crafted LEGO sculptures will also be on display, as well as a brick-made wishing well, a playable ping pong table made entirely of bricks, music provided by local DJs, and prizes for select sculptures will be awarded throughout both nights of The Brick Bar extravaganza.

Tickets for the event will cost $22 per person, with the fun being open to the whole family until 6 p.m., after which the event will be 21 and up. Sessions begin as early as 5 p.m. on Friday, June 8 and 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 9, allowing for plenty of time if you want to bring the kids. The final Friday session wraps up at 9:30 p.m., and Saturday goes until 11 p.m., with a cap of 120 builders per session.

If you still need some convincing, check out the video below for all that The Brick Bar has to offer. To reserve your 90-minute time slot, visit The Brick Bar ticketing website here.