The Corners of Brookfield Prepare for Summer Programs

The Corners of Brookfield has a full array of vibrant summer events on their activities calendar, with experiences for the entire community. From workouts and art festivals to beer gardens and movie nights, summer at The Corners promises to be a family destination.

Building on last year's success, The Corners will again present the second installment of Arts, Crafts & Drafts, assembling more than 75 local artists and craftsmen on June 10 and 11. A vast array of artistic products will be on display for purchase, including art pieces, candles, jewelry, and home décor. Co-organized with Discover Brookfield and Amdur Productions, this art festival will run from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on June 10 and 11 a.m. – 5 p.m on June 11. The two-day extravaganza will include live music, refreshments, and a youth art tent. An added initiative this year encourages festival-goers to donate gently used wall art, destined for Amdur's charity partner, Chicago Furniture Bank.

Returning to its fan-favorite spot, the Beer Garden at The Corners resumes every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. from July 6 through September 7. In collaboration with Wisconsin Music Ventures, patrons can savor cold beer courtesy of Café Hollander while relishing live performances from local musicians. Attendees can also enjoy food options from various onsite vendors.

The Corners will also return its Summer Movie Series at Market Square every Tuesday night in August. Beginning at 7 p.m., the series will screen family-friendly hits on a 12x20 foot display with additional kids' activities and refreshments available. The lineup features blockbusters such as Coco, Sing 2, and Toy Story.

For those with health in mind, The Corners also offers a range of free fitness pop-ups in partnership with local fitness organizations, providing an excellent opportunity for residents to get active. Highlights include Friday Morning Coffee & Yoga, Lululemon's Saturday Sweat, and a complimentary HIIT class with Lifetime Fitness as part of the Summer Sweat Series. Special discounts will be offered to participants post-workout, and donations are encouraged to support the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

According to Jordyn Swan, the marketing manager at The Corners of Brookfield, the anticipation for the upcoming summer program is palpable. "We're thrilled to continue the community's enthusiasm with so many opportunities to connect with friends, neighbors, and coworkers at The Corners," said Swan. "Whether it’s a workout class and coffee, beer with live music, or a family movie night, we eagerly look forward to welcoming everyone."

For a full lineup of activities, visit The Corners of Brookfield website.