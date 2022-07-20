The Harley-Davidson Museum Reshapes its Campus

× Expand Photo: Harley-Davidson Museum harley-davidson.com Harley-Davidson Museum at night Harley-Davidson Museum

With all-new retail footprints including the newly expanded Harley-Davidson® Shop, a greatly enhanced Experience Gallery and a soon-to-be-completed year-round event building, the Harley-Davidson Museum aims to solidify Milwaukee’s rep as the motorcycle mecca. It’s a place for riders and non-riders alike.

Since 2008, the H-D Museum’s 20-acre campus has been a must-do destination for guests from around the globe who have soaked up memories that will last a lifetime. Anniversary celebrations, rallies, Bike Nights and special events have made the H-D Museum campus one of Milwaukee’s top attractions for millions of people. And this year, the H-D Museum aims to give guests even more reasons to put Milwaukee on their “must visit” list.

The campus makeover began last summer with the groundbreaking of a new, year-round event space. Slated to welcome its first guests later this summer, the all-new Garage will boast more than 8,000- square-feet of event space, 14’ floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open up to the H-D Museum’s park-like campus, amazing views of Downtown Milwaukee and waterfront views of the Menomonee River. The Garage is booking now for your private special event.

The H-D Museum has also begun work on the transformation of its retail footprint. The new Shop has packed up its Harley-Davidson Museum-branded merchandise, authentic reproductions, accessories, and gifts and moved across the street to the former Garage. The Shop has more than tripled its size and gives tourists and H-D enthusiasts even more options when it comes to bringing home a piece of Harley-Davidson history.

The new Harley-Davidson® Shop offers more than 150 new products and many new unique experiences, including the ability to purchase a Serial 1e-bike or IRONe electric balance bikes for kids on the spot. And since customization has been a hallmark of Harley-Davidson for decades, you also have the opportunity to create your own one-of-a-kind items that stand out from the crowd.

Now that the new Harley-Davidson® Shop is in place, the former Shop space will become Harley-Davidson’s first-and-only Factory Shop to offer discontinued Motorclothes products including helmets, gloves, jackets and more – in limited quantities and sizes. The two locations will encompass more than 13,000 square feet of Harley-Davidson premium retail experience.

Finally, work has already begun to bring the revitalized Experience Gallery is now open, adding to the impressive collection already on exhibit at the H-D Museum. With inspiring stories from riders who have turned their dream of learning to ride into reality, a look at the epic journeys you can only experience behind the bars of a Harley- Davidson motorcycle, plus the chance to throw a leg over a new Harley-Davidson #FreedomMachine, the reinstalled Experience Gallery shows the world how United We Ride!

“For nearly 15 years, we have been thrilled to welcome guests from around the globe,” said Bill Davidson, great-grandson of one of Harley-Davidson’s four founders and Vice President of the H-D Museum. “This investment signifies our commitment to Milwaukee and the Menomonee Valley. With Milwaukee making its mark on the global stage, we’re excited to unveil these new additions to campus later this spring and welcome everyone to check them out in person.”

For more information or to nab tickets, visit H-DMuseum.com. And stay tuned to the H-D Museum social channels and website for word on events, promotions and celebrations later this year.