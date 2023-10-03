UPAF Celebrates Record-Breaking Fundraising Year

× Expand Photo: Paul Ruffolo First Stage "The Legend of Rock, Paper, Scissors" Rick Pendzich (center) and cast in First Stage's "The Legend of Rock, Paper, Scissors"

The United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) announced a fundraising achievement during its season launch celebration on Friday. The organization proudly revealed that the 2023 UPAF fundraising year had reached an impressive total of over $10 million, thanks to the generous contributions of nearly 13,000 donors.

“The fundraising successes we had in 2023 are a testament to the passion and dedication of our donors, volunteers, and partners who understand the profound impact of the arts on Southeastern Wisconsin,” stated UPAF President & CEO Patrick Rath. “Our local performing arts scene nurtures creativity, inspires innovation, and enriches the cultural fabric of our community. The record 56 organizations that will be funded by the 2023 Community Campaign do just that, and we look forward to the best in music, dance, song, and theatre that they will all present throughout the 2023-24 season.”

Out of the total funds raised, an impressive $7.18 million will be allocated to support 56 performing arts organizations throughout Southeastern Wisconsin. Notably, 96% of this allocation is earmarked for UPAF’s 14 Members, while the remaining portion will be distributed as one-year grant awards to 42 UPAF Affiliates, representing the breadth and depth of the performing arts in the region. Additionally, $100,000 received through bequests will be held in the UPAF Catalyst Fund for future Member initiatives.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Collectively, UPAF Members and Affiliates are expected to reach over 1.2 million people in Southeastern Wisconsin with performance, education, and outreach programming in the 2023-24 season. In a commitment to advancing accessibility and audience development, $507,000 of the total allocation to Members will support education, community outreach, and accessibility.

The 2022-23 season was marked by UPAF Members presenting over 1,500 performances, showcasing beloved stories, diverse voices, and expanded access to the arts, including 800 free events for the community. Additionally, over 40,000 students benefited from world-class arts education programming through UPAF Bright Minds, presented by We Energies Foundation.

For more information, as well as to contribute, visit the UPAF website.