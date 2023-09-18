Valley Week Showcases Nature in the Heart of Milwaukee

Nestled in an up-and-coming portion of Milwaukee’s landscape, the Menomonee Valley is an underappreciated touch of nature juxtaposed with the industrial buildings that shaped the city. Valley Week is set to return from September 23-30, and it will offer a unique celebration of nature within the city, highlighting the companies, tourist destinations, and outdoor recreational opportunities that make up the Menomonee Valley. The annual event also brings together the community to celebrate the Menomonee River Valley's transformation.

The Menomonee Valley Partners, a driving force behind the revitalization of the area since 1999, will host the fall festival, emphasizing the river's beauty and providing access to ten unique events, many of which are free to attend. Visitors can explore the Menomonee River up close with activities including a sunset kayak tour or a happy hour cruise, offering scenic views of the Valley. Job seekers can find opportunities at the Valley Jobs Fair, an excellent chance to connect with companies based in the Valley.

Art enthusiasts won't want to miss a public art walking tour, featuring a range of installations, from sculptures depicting the Valley's rich history to new murals created this year. For families, there will be a kids’ story hike through Three Bridges Park, immersing young minds in stories amidst nature.

Local companies are taking part in the week, as well. For those looking to make a positive impact on the environment, there's a chance to responsibly dispose of old electronics in exchange for free Palermo's Breakfast Pizza, Rishi Tea Sparkling Botanicals, and a morning cup of coffee on Friday, September 29.

Valley Week serves as a testament to the Valley's appeal as both a tourist destination and a place to work, catering to a diverse audience. All proceeds from the week's events support Menomonee Valley Partners, a key organization in the Valley's ongoing development.

To find more information about the week's events and schedule, visit TheValleyMKE.org.