Westside Artwalk This Weekend

Although you wouldn’t know it by looking out of the window today, spring has arrived, temperatures are rising and the season for outdoor events is about to begin.

One of the season’s earliest takes place this weekend, the 20th Annual Westside Artwalk, held on West Vliet Street (between 43rd and 60th streets). During the Artwalk, you can visit locally owned shops and enjoy the work of local artisans, open houses and sample the offerings from food trucks. You can also shop at boutiques offering a variety of options such as clothing, accessories, gift items, vintage, plants and florals, lighting for the home and more.

Patrons can dine at popular West Side restaurants such as Neighborhood Draft, Wy’East pizza and Valentine Coffee.

“Westside Artwalk is an opportunity for people to come out and explore all the shops, restaurants and galleries that make the West Side such a special part of Milwaukee’s culture,” said Lynita Wolf, board member of the Vliet Street Business Association and owner of Barcelona–Artful Living (5708 W. Vliet St.). “We’re looking forward to what will surely be another fun-filled weekend with our small and local businesses on Milwaukee’s West Side.”

The two-day event will be held Friday, April 22 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

