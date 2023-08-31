Wisconsin Craft to Host MKE Studio Tour

× Expand Image via Wisconsin Craft / Facebook MKE Studio Tour

Art enthusiasts and curious visitors are gearing up for the fifth annual MKE Studio Tour, a captivating event hosted by Wisconsin Craft. The free, self-guided tour is scheduled for Saturday, September 30 and Sunday October 1, spanning from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day.

This unique opportunity allows attendees to step into the creative realms of nearly 60 artists across 22 distinct studios. The studio locations are dispersed across a wide range of areas, extending from River Hills, Glendale, and Shorewood, all the way to Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, Bay View, Cudahy, and South Milwaukee.

The MKE Studio Tour is a showcase of Wisconsin Craft members, unveiling an array of exquisite hand-crafted art. The range of artistic offerings includes jewelry, ceramics, glasswork, woodwork, metalwork, fiber creations, mixed media pieces, paintings, and striking photography.

According to Jean Wells, the president of Wisconsin Craft, the event is poised to be a celebration of artistic prowess, with a record 57 artists participating this year. "With a full slate of artists, you could take two days to visit the studios and see where our local artists create their pieces," Wells stated.

Wisconsin Craft, a statewide organization devoted to nurturing traditional and contemporary craft and its creators, plays a pivotal role in enhancing the cultural fabric of Wisconsin. The organization is renowned for its unwavering commitment to the artisanal community and its efforts to champion their craft.

The MKE Studio Tour represents one of two flagship events hosted by Wisconsin Craft, underscoring its dedication to artist support. The Morning Glory Art Fair and the MKE Studio Tour stand as testaments to this commitment. Wisconsin Craft bolsters the accessibility of artists' work by offering an online directory, streamlining the purchasing process for patrons seeking to acquire signature items from more than 75 artists.

"Art, a vital ingredient that infuses joy and vibrancy into our lives and communities, is a cornerstone of our cultural landscape," highlighted Wells.

For more information about the MKE Studio Tour and Wisconsin Craft's mission, please visit their official website.