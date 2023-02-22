Wisconsin Ranked Eighth Most Physically Active State

× Expand Run walk event

Wisconsinites have many options when it comes to outdoor activities. From running and hiking to snowshoe trails and golf courses, there are many activities that the state’s terrain and climate provide opportunities to enjoy. That being said, the state recently ranked eighth in the country when it comes to physical activity.

New data has revealed that Colorado has taken the crown as the most active state in the US, with a staggering 83.3% of people reporting taking part in a form of physical activity outside of their regular job. Per a report from Mattress Insider, the data reveals the percentage of adults who have reported doing physical activity or exercise other than their regular job in the past 30 days.

While Colorado may have clinched the top spot, there are several other states that deserve recognition for their commitment to physical fitness. Wisconsin tied with Alaska, both with 79.7% of people in the area exercising outside of their regular job. Idaho takes the ninth spot with 79.5% of people making the effort to exercise outside of work, while Virginia ranks as the tenth most physically active state, with 79.1% of residents taking part in physical activity.

It's important to note that not all states are created equal when it comes to physical activity levels. Sadly, Alabama ranks as the least active state, with only 68.5% of residents stating that they have taken part in any form of exercise, other than their regular job.

As we can see, there are some states in the US that are doing an exceptional job at keeping their residents active and healthy, with Wisconsin proudly ranking as the eighth most physically active state in the country. It's clear that making time for physical exercise can have a significant impact on our overall health and wellbeing as well, and hopefully the state will crack the top five spots by next year’s report.