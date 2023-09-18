Wisconsin Ranks 19th Happiest State in America

× Expand Vasyl Dolmatov Getty Images/iStockphoto

In a recent report released by the personal-finance website WalletHub, Wisconsin secured the 19th spot on the list of 2023's Happiest States in America, based on extensive analysis and expert commentary. With 50% of Americans expressing "very satisfied" sentiments regarding their personal lives, WalletHub's research delved into 30 key happiness indicators across the nation, employing a data-driven approach to discern the states where happiness reigns supreme.

Wisconsin's ranking was determined by its performance across various metrics. The state emerged as the 26th when it came to the percentage of adults grappling with depression, marking a relatively favorable mental health scenario. It stood at 20th in terms of average work hours per week, showcasing a balanced work-life equation for residents. Additionally, Wisconsin shone brightly in the aspect of adequate sleep rate, securing the 12th spot nationwide.

Leading the nation's happiness chart was Utah, hailed as the happiest state in America. It was followed closely by the idyllic landscapes of Hawaii, the charm of Maryland, and the neighborly contentment of Minnesota, which rounded out the top four spots.

On the flip side, the states residing at the lower end of the happiness spectrum included Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, and West Virginia, each grappling with their unique challenges in fostering happiness among their residents.

WalletHub's comprehensive study shines a light on the diverse factors that contribute to the overall happiness of Americans, providing valuable insights into the well-being of states across the nation. You can find the full results of the study here.