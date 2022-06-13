With Nashville North, Country Comes to Brady Street

Photo: Nashville North - Facebook Nashville North Nashville North

An East Side nightspot will soon be trading out blue notes for twang.

The Up and Under Pub on 1216 E. Brady St. will turn to honky-tonk hospitality and Southern food come Wednesday June 16 when Nashville North opens at the same space. Marie Schneider, media manager for the new venue, says, “Nashville North was inspired by the love of Nashville, and wanting to have an intimate live music venue that celebrates country music in Wisconsin and nationally.

“We are starting fresh,” Schneider continues, regarding how the bookings at Nashville North will differ from those of Up & Under, which vacated the premises in September 2020. “Our lineup will be 60-65% country, and 25-30% other genres, including Americana, blues, rock, pop, etc.” And there will be enough room for patrons to move to the sounds emanating from the stage, too. “We have a smaller dance floor, but enough space to line dance and two-step for sure,” she says. And patrons unsure how to dance should have opportunities to learn as well. “We are looking to host classes as well,” she forecasts.

As for that feature in so many country songs about honk-tonks, the jukebox, visitors should save their quarters and credit cards for the present, Schneider says. “This is still up in the air, as we focus on our live music efforts.” Recorded music might not yet be in Nashville North's future, but a menu with Southern flair will greet customers from the get-go.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Among the items ready to sate the appetites of music lovers will be, “Nashville hot chicken, turkey legs, ribs, smash burgers and other handhelds for easy eating,” Schneider promises. “Our kitchen is going to be open late.”

Schneider adds that the club will also be about community. “We are really pushing to connect with the Milwaukee scene, as well as support local organizations. Nothing definitive yet, but we have some partnerships for charity that we are working on for special events. Wisconsin is a hometown place, and we want to be a hometown bar, even in a big city. From the friendly service and caring about our guests, we are bringing a flavor of Midwest charm to Nashville vibes.”

That charm literally comes from inside out, “The historic aspect of the building parlays into the vibe of a honky-tonk,” Schneider explains, because “it just wouldn't feel right in a brand spanking new building.”

Inaugurating Nashville North at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 15 will be local country bands RCA and Bella Cain. Nashville North's lengthy opening week continues with recent Warner Music Nashville signee and Minnesota native Patrick Murphy and sassy local pop country purveyors The Jackie Brown Band at 3 p.m. Thursday June 16 and, Milwaukee neo-traditionalist country hardliner Dan Lepien at 6 p.m. Friday, June 16. In a nod to the address’s bluesy Up & Under past, The Blacktop Kings perform 6 p.m. Saturday, June 16.

“We are an all-inclusive and welcoming bar. We want people who love to have fun, chill, and sing along to some of the best music around,” Schneider says. For more about Nashville North, visit nashvillenorthmke.com.