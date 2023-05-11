WMSE's ‘Discovery Radio’ Honored by Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

× Expand Image via Facebook / WMSE WMSE Neon

WMSE 91.7FM’s flagship program, Discovery Radio, has been lauded by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards (WBA) for Excellence. This prestigious accolade commends the program's efforts in delivering crucial and timely information to the community throughout the challenging period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hosted by veteran radio personality Bryan Belmer, the show serves as a platform for sharing inspiring stories that promote health through research and discovery, both locally and globally. The program airs every third Friday of the month at noon on WMSE. Episode 93, titled "Community Health: Thriving Communities Through Wellness of Mind, Body & Spirit," clinched the first-place award in the Best Pandemic-Related Service to the Community category.

"CTSI Discovery Radio is committed to equipping listeners with information and resources to enhance the well-being of individuals, families, and entire communities, both locally and globally," stated Belmer. "WMSE's monthly broadcast of CTSI Discovery Radio solidifies our mission and exemplifies the station's unwavering dedication to serving the Milwaukee community as a whole. Receiving recognition from the WBA for our service to the community undoubtedly validates the impact of our collaborative efforts."

The WBA Awards Gala took place on May 6 in Middleton, Wisconsin. This recognition serves as a testament to the unwavering dedication, creativity, and hard work exhibited by the staff at CTSI Discovery Radio and WMSE.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

"The WBA Awards for Excellence hold significant value as they are bestowed by fellow broadcasters who are highly respected within the state," explained Tom Crawford, station manager of WMSE. "With over 1400 award entries submitted to this year's competition, we take immense pride in Discovery Radio receiving the top prize. Our heartfelt congratulations go out to Bryan Belmer and CTSI for their significant and meaningful work, as well as this well-deserved recognition."

As the pandemic begins to wane, this acknowledgment affirms the program's dedication, highlighting the commitment to serving its listeners and making a positive impact on the community as a whole.