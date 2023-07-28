Wright in Wisconsin Tour Focuses on Milwaukee and Suburbs

× Expand Photo via Facebook / Wright In Wisconsin Burnham Block

Wisconsin’s Frank Lloyd Wright spent more than 70 years at the drafting board creating designs that revolutionized the art and architecture of his era.

Many innovations in today’s buildings are products of his imagination. His designs include houses, offices, churches, schools, libraries, bridges, museums and many other building types; today 409 of his works still stand.

On Saturday the organization Wright in Wisconsin will showcase sites in Milwaukee and its suburbs.

The tour offers up four Wright sites—two of which are public, while two are private homes—along with seven “like” sites. Of the seven, most can be classified as Usonian in design and concept, while one is a recent interpretation of the mid-20th-century Usonian ideal.

The earliest of the Wright-designed tour sites are the American System-Built Homes (ASBH), the Burnham Block, owned and operated by Frank Lloyd Wright’s Burnham Block, Inc. In addition, the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Wauwatosa, the 1917-built Elizabeth Murphy House and also the largest of the Marshall Erdman Prefab homes.

× Expand Image via Facebook / Racinowski Design Studio Lake Drive Modern

The tour will also include seven more stops. Most of these “like” sites can be classified as “Usonian” in design and concept, the term Wright used to “his equitable and efficient designs that were organically rooted in nature yet still affordable for everyday folks.”

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

More information about the tours can be found here.