Potawatomi Casino Offers Gambling, Fine Dining and More

The newly renovated Potawatomi Casino & Hotel complex has upped their game in so many ways. Their latest remodeling project began in May 2022 and has added new bars and restaurants, plus two new gaming areas. With the luxury hotel, excellent food and drink options, live entertainment, and all of the gaming options, visitors could easily spend a weekend getaway here and never have to leave.

If you like to take some risks and enjoy gambling, Potawatomi has a lot to offer. ElevenHundred Bar and Lounge, which is the new and expansive gaming area on the second floor, includes more than 600 slot machines (adding to the 2000+ slot machines on the first floor), 16 gaming tables—one for blackjack, roulette and craps, plus electronic versions of blackjack and craps. Sportsbook, a huge, brand new, state-of-the-art, Las Vegas style retail sports betting space and a fully redesigned 14-table Poker Room are open to the public in May 2024. And of course, there is plenty of bingo for folks who prefer a lower stakes level of gaming. Whether you come out ahead or not, there are plenty of games to play at every level.

After you’ve worked up an appetite, there is no shortage of places to get a bite to eat. Go high-end and enjoy some fine dining at Dream Dance Steakhouse where you can get some of the best steak and seafood dishes in the city. Or enjoy the flexibility of a quick nosh at the Potawatomi Marketplace, where you can choose between several tasty, but fast options like burgers, fries, and malts at the Burger Company, Tacos, Burritos, and Nachos at the modern Mexican inspired Taco Spot, top-notch sandwiches at the Gilded Cleaver, ramen, fried rice and other Asian favorites at the Queen of Ramen, and Neapolitan style ‘za at Project Pizza. Get delicious brunch food at the Canal Street Cafe, or authentic Asian food at RuYi. Potawatomi’s newest restaurants include Street Eatz which features Milwaukee’s favorite food truck style foods and Rock & Brews restaurant which was opened in partnership with Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley from Kiss, and serves American food with fun rock and roll names.

Rock & Brews is also one of the live music venues within Potawatomi. Frequently they showcase live music on Friday and Saturday evenings. ElevenHundred is also an entertainment venue. When it’s an option, check out a show at the Event Center, which is one of the largest venues in Milwaukee and has played host to renowned musicians and comedians.

There’s so much to see and do in the Potawatomi complex you truly could occupy yourself for an entire long weekend getaway and still save more activities for another visit.