Milwaukee PBS Remembers ‘The Great Circus Parade’

Photo courtesy Milwaukee PBS Channel 10 WMVS covering the Great Circus Parade

You noticed it right away. The day was special. Lawn chairs and blankets along the street saved spots for families. Children’s heads turned in anticipation. Marching bands warmed up. Historic circus wagons were ready to roll. It was the day of The Great Circus Parade.

Milwaukee PBS brings the sights and sounds back to life in Remembering The Great Circus Parade a new one-hour documentary, narrated by Sandy Maxx, premiering on Milwaukee PBS 10.1 on Thursday, Feb. 29 at 7 p.m.

As some may remember, Milwaukee PBS recorded The Great Circus Parade and brought it to Wisconsin and the country multiple times throughout the years the parade was active. Co-Producers Dale Palecek and Joe Sankey explored the Milwaukee PBS video archives to uncover historic parades and moments, some not seen for 60 years.

The Great Circus Parade was called “Wisconsin’s National Treasure.” The Milwaukee PBS broadcasts were seen nationally on the PBS Network of stations, and at its peak, was seen in over 80 countries and on the Armed Forces Radio and Television network. The 2000 parade was the first live high- definition television event on PBS.

Joe Sankey had this to say about the documentary. “While watching the videos of past parades, it struck me how the parade was made to be different each year, with new wagons and bands, always keeping it fresh and exciting.” Palecek added, “It is a salute to the countless volunteers who made this vision of Chappie Fox and Ben Barkin possible.”

Remembering the Great Circus Parade begs on February 29 with multiple airings on both channel 10 and 36.