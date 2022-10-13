Milwaukee’s ‘Polka Parade’ Continues

× Expand Photo: Polka Parade - Facebook Polka Parade - Jim Ebner and Greg Drust Polka Parade - Jim Ebner and Greg Drust

“There are more ways than ever for people to find content that interests them. But even with such vast choices, the only choice to hear polka music on the radio in Milwaukee is with ‘Polka Parade.’”

Thus says Don Hunjadi, the man responsible for the operations management, accounting, and some hosting duties for “Polka Parade,” currently a four-hour weekly celebration of the effervescent European-American music with a 2/4 beat heard Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on WJOI (1340 AM/89.7 FM), where it has been heard for nearly 20 years. That duration would be impressive enough, but 2022 marks the show’s 40th anniversary.

Photo: polkaparade.org Don Hunjadi Don Hunjadi

“Whether or not someone is a fan of polka music," Hunjadi concedes, “pretty much everyone would have to agree that for any radio show of any type to exist for 40 years is a pretty rare feat.” Unlikely as “Parade’s” longevity may be, arguably unlikelier still may be how the program originated. The sudden cancellation by one of the weekend ethnic programming announcers on WYMS (the station at 88.9 FM affiliated with Milwaukee Public Schools currently marketed as Radio Milwaukee) and program director Jim Ebner’s last-minute intervention of playing tracks from the baker’s dozen polka albums at his disposal.

What Ebner thought maybe a spot filling in for a couple weeks at most was superseded by such listener approval and demand that “Polka Parade” has become an institution on the city’s airwaves. As “Parade” expanded from one to four hours over the course of its run through three radio stations, it has actually become a succession of four briefer shows, each with its own specialize focus.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

“The Milwaukee area has long favored the Slovenian style,” Hunjadi says of “Parade’s” 11 a.m. “Slovenian Hour” segment and the base of its final hour at noon, “Slovenian Mix,” which features a blend of styles extending to Tex-Mex and modern polka fusion hybrids. German and Czech polka is highlighted at “Parade’s” 9 a.m. spot, “Heimat Echo,” alongside folkloric volksmusik and sentimentally poppy schlager from the Fatherland. Polish polka stylings from the more traditional Eastern variety to more aggressive and boisterous Chicago and honky variations fill the “Polish Hour” at 10 AM.

The four segments are currently hosted by a rotating cast of both local hosts and others from out of Wisconsin with polka backgrounds including record collecting. playing in bands. hosting other online-only programs and cultural preservation society involvement. Their volunteer efforts receive support from a bevy of regular and seasonal and special events advertisers. “Currently about 65% of the operating expenses are provided through commercial advertising,” Hunjadi explains.

Regular listeners can support the radio show they enjoy by doing business with those advertisers, of course. Additionally. they can become Polka Parade Pals for an annual donation. Certain levels of contributions allow supporters to receive a CD in their choice of style and mentions throughout the four-hour block as day sponsor. The Pals represent a microcosm of the sense of gemuetlichkeit and community engendered by the jolly music proffered on the “Parade.”

“It may not be a huge community,” Hunjadi admits, “but it is a very tight-knit and supportive community. Without the huge support of our advertisers along with fans who both donate to the show and patronize those advertisers, we never would have made it this far. Sure, to some it may just be a weekend polka music show, but I challenge everyone to list the other radios shows in Milwaukee of any type that have been on the air for 40 continuous years and counting.

“It will be a very short list—but also a list “Polka Parade” is extremely proud to be a part of.” The show can be heard at WJOI's website, joy1340.com as well the show's own website, polkaparade.org, where the previous month’s episodes may also be accessed.