Wisconsin Avenue’s Bygone Street Photographers

× Expand Karl Bandow Collection Wisconsin Avenue looking west - 1967 Wisconsin Avenue looking west - 1967

From the 1930s through the early 1960s the term “street photography” described the work of photographers who solicited strangers on the street offering to take their photos for a fee. Like most cities of the era, Wisconsin Avenue in Downtown Milwaukee was once the host to street photographers. This type of photography captures and isolates brief moments that are intriguing and sometimes not seen by the naked eye.

Wisconsin Avenue sidewalk photography "My mother, Deloris, and grandfather, Louis, walking with my grandmother, Stella, (behind grandfather) and Aunt Connie in 1939." - Kat Pierquet

Street photographers in the late 1930s became more apparent in busy downtowns throughout the country. During the Great Depression, people barely had enough money to live, much less any other luxuries like having their pictures taken by a professional. People had to come up with ways to survive during difficult times. Many photographers had to leave their studio spaces and reinvent their craft.

Also known as “sidewalk photographers,” they roamed Wisconsin Avenue with box-type cameras at waist level and quickly handed customers an envelope as they passed by. After taking a picture, the photographer handed the customer a numbered ticket with instructions that corresponded to the film frame. The customer mailed it back to order prints that could be picked up later for purchase.

Wisconsin Avenue photographers usually worked between the Milwaukee River and Sixth Street. They walked up and down the avenue taking candid photos of lone individuals, couples, families, groups and some who were unaware their photo was being taken.

Wisconsin Avenue sidewalk photography 1945: Nancy Thorgaard’s parents

Street photography saw a resurgence in the 1940s during World War II. Servicemen on leave wanted their photos taken in uniform to send to their families—or to have a memento of their sweetheart to take with them. Most people enjoyed getting their picture taken, and when they spotted a street photographer, they tried to look casual, unaware and not staged. It also surprised many people when they had their photo taken. Not immediately knowing what they looked like in the photo was part of the fun.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Street photographers snapped countless Milwaukeeans walking up and down Wisconsin Avenue during this era. Most did not purchase a majority of the images. This left many unused tickets cluttering downtown. Since the city couldn’t eliminate ‘street photographers’, they suggested giving out smaller tickets and asked potential customers not to discard the ticket on the streets. Studios were also looking for “Camera Girls” to take photos and encouraged women to work for them.

Wisconsin Avenue sidewalk photography 1950s: Victoria Slanke’s uncle and cousin in front of McCabe's Bar at 716 W. Wisconsin Ave.

There were only a couple of photography studios left in business in the late 1950s. More people stayed home in the early years of television, rather than going out to a movie theatre. Also, suburban shopping malls were in their early stages, which gave people fewer reasons to shop Downtown. The photographers thinned out and eventually disappeared as cameras got smaller and more affordable. If it wasn’t for these photographers, we would not know today all the moments that took place on Wisconsin Avenue. The imagery portrays people who once worked and enjoyed the sights and sounds throughout the country.