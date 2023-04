× Expand Photo Credit: Dale Newsted Empowering Women

From judge Kris Gould: "The photographer has captured a wonderfully serious and determined look on this young welder's face. And the contrast of the black and white image is really effective at drawing your attention to the girl’s face and eyes. The polka dot hair tie that matches the one in the “We Can do It!” poster (aka "Rosie the Riveter”) in the background is a nice touch."