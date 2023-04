× Expand Photo Credit: Craig Steitz The Lost Chord Found

From judge Tom Ferderbar:

The first thing I noticed about this week’s photo, “The Lost Chord…Found,” was the guitarist’s expression, quickly followed by the photo’s dynamic composition and myriad grey values from the lightest to the darkest tones. I also noticed the careful burning of the guitarist's lower hand and lower left section of the guitar, to return visual interest to the composition…..very well done!