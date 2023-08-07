Photo of the Week: August 7, 2023

× Expand Photo Credit: Kate Wood Contemplace

From Judge Kari Cobb: "This picture captured my attention. Without invading this couple’s privacy, the photographer captures them sitting on a stone bench. My mind wonders what they are talking about. With his head slightly drooped, are they talking about their future, their family, or possibly praying? Or is it their anniversary and they are waiting for a delicious fish boil? The photographer did a great job capturing them within the natural surroundings of stone, trees, and metal."