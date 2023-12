× Expand Photo by Michael Havice "Michael Coltrane Jaydon Spartz 6-13-22 3rd Ward MKE" by Michael Havice

"Michael Coltrane Jaydon Spartz 6-13-22 3rd Ward MKE"

At the end of Broadway there is a PERFORMANCE Stop.

From Judge Kristine Hinrichs: "I really liked the contrast between the orange elements in their clothing and the green of the former streetcar shelter. I was also drawn to the motion of the men and the unusual use of the shelter."