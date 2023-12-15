Photo of the Week: December 4, 2023

× Expand Photo by GLSAHAGUN "Sunrise on State Street" by GLSAHAGUN

"Sunset on State Street"

September 19, 6:45 a.m.

From Judge Barbara Budish: "From what I can tell, this looks to me like an image using digital zoom. But this aspect of it is attention-getting in that the excess pixelation adds interest to the fiery glow coming from the lush greenery of the background. At first, it reminded me of fiery lava pouring down and yet somehow reflected in the pavement in the foreground. It’s like a fantasy photograph and captured at the right moment of sunrise. The leaves at the top of the image in the very foreground frames it nicely."